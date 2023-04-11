PAID Big Loud Records Music Industry internship opportunity – Deadline date: Sunday, April 16

Big Loud Records is accepting applications for its paid summer internship program in Nashville, TN beginning June 13, 2023 across the following departments:

A&R

Marketing

Digital

Creative/Graphic Design

Publicity

Radio Promotion

Insights/Analytics

Big Loud Records’ head-turning success story began in 2015 when their debut artist Chris Lane’s debut single “Fix” soared to #1 at country airplay. Now counting 25 billion global streams, 16 #1 U.S. airplay, 20 #1 Canadian airplay hits, and 66 RIAA gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications, the Big Loud Records roster is home to Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Jake Owen, ERNEST, Lauren Alaina, MacKenzie Porter, Larry Fleet, HIXTAPE, Charles Wesley Godwin, Ben Burgess, Griffen Palmer, Jake Worthington, Stephen Wilson Jr, and strategic partners Local Hay (Dallas Smith, Shawn Austin), Songs & Daughters (Hailey Whitters, Lauren Watkins), Big Loud Rock (Jagwar Twin, Letdown, Blame My Youth, Levi Evans, Yam Haus), and Back Blocks Music (Lily Rose, Ashley Cooke) Big Loud Records was honored as the #1 Billboard Hot Country Songs label in 2021 + 2022, the 2022 MusicRow Label Group of the Year, and was once again named Platinum Label at the 2023 CRS/Country Aircheck Awards.

