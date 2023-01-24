Newsletter Designer – two week professional project opportunity!

Looking for a Midd student to lay out/construct a Newsletter using some current template (MailChimp?). Alumnus will supply the text, photos, but needs help working up something spiffy and catchy. Would involve a few back-and-forth remote meetings to assemble. The goal is to send a newsletter quarterly with the hope of raising donations from past alumni.

Qualifications: Need someone adept at Newsletter templates. Easy to work with over Zoom etc.

Post Expires Feb 25, 2023

Click here to connect with the alumnus on Midd2Midd.