Newsletter Designer – two week professional project opportunity!


by

Looking for a Midd student to lay out/construct a Newsletter using some current template (MailChimp?). Alumnus will supply the text, photos, but needs help working up something spiffy and catchy. Would involve a few back-and-forth remote meetings to assemble. The goal is to send a newsletter quarterly with the hope of raising donations from past alumni.

Qualifications:  Need someone adept at Newsletter templates. Easy to work with over Zoom etc.

Post Expires Feb 25, 2023

Click here to connect with the alumnus on Midd2Midd.

