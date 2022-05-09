New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA)

New York Foundation for the Arts empowers the creative community by providing critical support, resources, and opportunities. Below you will find resources and upcoming webinars.
- The NYSCA/NYFA Artists with Disabilities Grant program will distribute cash grants of $1,000 to artists with a disability who have experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis to cover art related expenses. The grant will be open to visual, media, music, performing, literary, and multidisciplinary artists who live in New York State outside of the five boroughs of NYC.
- Understanding Artist Visas: Your Questions Answered
- Panel on Film Financing to Finish Independent Projects
Click here to learn more about this organization and to access their resources.