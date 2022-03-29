NBC Academy Next Level Summit – Tuesday, April 5

In January of 2021, the NBC News Group relaunched NBCU Academy to help prepare young people for a career in news and media technology. It’s a commitment not only to students, but to young news professionals at various points in their careers.

On April 5th, NBCU Academy will hold a virtual “Next Level Summit.” Participants will hear from leaders, reporters, and producers from across the NBC News Group, about the journalism landscape and how to position yourself for success. NBC News leadership, including Cesar Conde, Noah Oppenheim, Rashida Jones, Patsy Loris and Mark Hoffman are scheduled to participate. Kristin Welker, Tom Llamas, José Díaz-Balart, Gadi Schwartz and Savannah Sellers are among the correspondents who will join as well. There will also be contributors from our digital platforms.

Take a look at this brief list of the sessions planned for the Summit:

Reimagining Journalism

Drive & Thrive: How to Land a Job & Succeed in News

Disinformation and Why Social Newsgathering Skills Are Critical

Next Level Leadership

There will also be breakout sessions to help participants get even more out of their time.

Here is the website to register: https://www.nbcuacademy.com/events