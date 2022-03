Join Chicora Johnson, NLSC Testing Lead and Recruiter, as she discusses the purpose of the organization and the benefits of being a member (it’s free). This includes volunteer opportunities with Federal agencies (potential stipend), networking, taking the DLPT and OPI tests at no charge, and more! If you are looking to utilize your language skills at the government level, this is a good session for you. Click here to register for the event to receive the zoom link.