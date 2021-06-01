Midd Gigs are short-term, professional projects offered by Middlebury alumni and parents.

These projects enable Middlebury students and recent graduates to develop and demonstrate their skillsets, explore career paths, and build their networks. They also give alumni and parents access to the talented network of Middlebury undergrads and newly minted graduates.

Past Midd Gigs have encompassed a diverse range of industries and projects, ranging from podcasting and script editing in the creative industries to rigorous research and statistical analysis in STEM and business fields. They’ve entailed content creation and editing, marketing, social media, political lobbying, research and analysis, design work, coding, data analytics, business plan development, and more.

Midd Gigs are perfect for projects or short-term initiatives that don’t fit within the parameters of a traditional internship or work assignment. Our platform enables any Middlebury alum or parent to easily create a position announcement, manage the hiring process, and structure the project workflow. We encourage prospective project sponsors to think creatively about their needs and “hire Midd!”

Click here for frequently asked questions regarding Midd Gigs.