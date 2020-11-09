Meet Film Director Molly Stuart ’15 at 8pm ET Saturday, November 14th!

The film OBJECTOR follows Atalya to prison and beyond, offering a unique window into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from the perspective of a young woman who seeks truth and takes a stand for justice.

Like all Israeli youth, Atalya is obligated to become a soldier. Unlike most, she questions the practices of her country’s military, and becomes determined to challenge this rite of passage. Despite her family’s political disagreements and personal concerns, she refuses military duty and is imprisoned for her dissent.

Click here to register to watch the film this week for FREE and to register for the Q&A with the Film Director Molly Stuart ’15!