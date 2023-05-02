Media, Entertainment, and Communication Student Trek to New York City – Thursday, June 8

Please join us for the Media, Entertainment, and Communications Student Trek to New York City on Thursday, June 8, 2023. We are planning a productive day where students will learn about the various industries, entry-level job roles, career paths, and get the opportunity to network with professionals.

We will visit the NYC offices for Liverpool Football Club, Edelman Global Communications firm, and Sony Music Entertainment. We will end our day at the Sony Music reception where students will network with alumni working in media, entertainment, and communications.

Register for the event by uploading your resume. You will need to register for this event to participate. If you have any questions, please contact Alicia Gomez at agomez@middlebury.edu.