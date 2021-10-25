Now in its 37th year, the IRTS Multicultural Career Workshop has earned the reputation of being one of the best ways for BIPOC students and recent grads to get a jump start in their media careers, all while interfacing with top media companies for insights & open opportunities.

You will leave our conference with a greater understanding of the media business, career paths you might not know exist, tangible next-steps, and an even stronger sense of why the industry needs your talent and perspective more than ever. No cost to attend the workshop!

Click here to learn more about this great conference and to apply!