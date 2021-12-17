Internship opportunities in Advertising, Marketing, and Media – Deadline Date: January 15

MADE is an internship program for undergraduate students interested in the marketing and advertising industry. Founded by the ANA Educational Foundation, MADE connects students with internship opportunities at marketing, advertising, media companies including TikTok, L’Oreal, IBM, NBCUniversal, McCann, Sephora, and Ogilvy.

This paid program is designed to provide the skills, mentors, training and network that will help you thrive in the industry. The program is sponsored by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) Educational Foundation. ANA is the largest marketing trade association in the world, representing thousands of top brands.



This program is open to all current undergraduate juniors and seniors graduating any time between May 2022 and May 2023 (regardless of school or major), and is designed to help students start their career in advertising, marketing, communications, social media, or other related roles.

See full list of participating companies here. Internship placements in Summer 2022 are likely to be virtual, but may be in-person in cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and other cities.

Step 1: Submit the Basics – Complete the application form and submit a resume that includes your school, GPA, and other basic information.

Step 2: Academic Recommendation – You’ll be asked to submit a professor recommendation. This is so we get a sense of your intellectual curiosity, critical thinking and teamwork skills.

Step 3: Recorded Digital Interview – You’ll be asked to respond to several interview questions. Answers will be recorded as part of your application. It’s our chance to see your passion, your emotion, and your interest in the industry.

Step 4: Final Interview – If you’ve been selected as a program finalist, a member of our team will interview you live via our video interview platform.

Submit the full application by Saturday, January 15th 11:59pm ET. It’s a long process and final placements can happen anywhere between October- May.

Learn MorePlease visit our website and our frequently asked questions page for more info!