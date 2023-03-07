CCI Career Paths

History in Translation


History in Translation is an annual summer experiential learning program of the CCE. Students from diverse linguistic, cultural, and educational contexts gather as a cohort to explore an historical experience or event in service of present- day social justice – and the vision of an equitable and inclusive future.

The summer 2023 program will be a collaboration between CCE, the Middlebury School of Abenaki, and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Māori Office, University of Waikato. This will be an affinity learning and engagement space with a focus on language reclamation and an exchange of Indigenous, First Nation, Native, American Indian, and Māori language, history and culture.

This will be a 17-day*, in-person program, taking place in the northeast region of the United States in early June, with some preliminary (remote) activities in April and May.

Tentative Program Schedule*:

April: pre-departure orientation (2 hours)

May: program planning and team building (2-4 hours)

June 3 – June 19: in-person programming (includes arrival and departure days)

* This is a tentative itinerary and timeline; subject to change.

Click here to learn more about this opportunity and to apply before the March 13 deadline date.

