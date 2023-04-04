Historical Collections Summer Internship

Role Description

OVERVIEW

30 hours per week, including some evenings and Saturdays

The Bixby Library is seeking an enthusiastic and detail-oriented intern to gain hands-on experience working with historic objects, archives and research resources while assisting the Bixby Library in achieving its goal of expanding access, awareness, and appreciation of the region’s cultural heritage.

﻿DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT SCOPE

﻿The 2023 Bixby Library Historical Collections Intern will practice and improve skills in historical objects and archives.

The intern will be guided by the Director and our historic collections working group with decades of professional experience in archives, museums, and library science.

The Historical Collections Intern will work on the care, cataloging, and accessibility of Bixby Library’s collection of artifacts, artwork, and archives. Internship projects will include research into the specific history and historical context of 15 to 20 high-priority objects and artifacts, writing descriptions for each. Additionally, they will draft at least five newsletter briefs and social media posts about select artifacts.

The Bixby Library is home to hundreds of historic objects and artifacts, as well as historic documents, books, newspapers, photographs, artwork, and furniture – all of which provide windows into the history and heritage of the region and connections beyond to regional and national experience.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Undergraduate degree in a related field or equivalent experience

Advanced degree in museum studies, museum education, history, archaeology, science/ecology, or related field preferred

Experience working with collection management software

Ability to organize and prioritize tasks, including a strong ability to work under the pressure of multiple deadlines

Excellent interpersonal skills with a proven ability to work well with colleagues, other staff, and volunteers

Research and writing skills

Exhibit design and promotion

A commitment to collaboration and an enthusiasm for the area’s local history, and its future

