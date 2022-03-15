FREE Television Academy Foundation Summit from March 23 – 25!

Registration Is Now Open for the College Television Summit March 23 – 25, 2022

The Television Academy Foundation’s annual College Television Summit provides students nationwide with the opportunity to learn directly from Hollywood’s industry leaders.



Featuring

A keynote conversation with Executive Producers, Writers, Directors, and Actors Jay Duplass (The Chair) and Mark Duplass (The Morning Show); Euphoria’s Executive Producers Will Greenfield and Kevin Turen, and Co-Producer Julio Perez; Digital sensation and star of Nickelodeon’s Side Hustle Jules LeBlanc; Cast and Crew from Schmigadoon! including Actors Kristin Chenoweth and Jane Krakowski, Executive Producers Cinco Paul and Barry Sonnenfeld, and many more speakers to be announced.

REGISTER HERE

This second College Television Summit is happening online March 23 – 25 and registration is free to all college media arts students nationwide as part of its 41st College Television Awards celebration.

Sessions for the three-day event include:



Anatomy of a Scene Sequence: HBO’s Euphoria

Crew from the hit show will dissect iconic scenes and break down the creative process.

Script to Screen: Doomlands

Creators and producers discuss the show’s journey from university project to full series, and the pivot from Quibi to Roku.



Virtual Networking

Connect with industry leaders for an interactive flash mentoring experience in which Summit attendees will network with Emmy® winners, agents, television creative and business executives.

The Summit will culminate with a global livestream on TelevisionAcademy.com of the 41st College Television Awards ceremony on March 26 at 6:00 PM PST/9:00 PM EST.



Sponsors for the College Television Summit include: Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Johnny Carson Foundation, Kia America, PEOPLE®, Roku, STARZ, United Airlines® and WarnerMedia.



Click here to register for the event!