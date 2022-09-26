Emma Bowen Foundation Internship- Building a Diverse Media Industry

EBF promotes a more diverse industry by recruiting promising students of color for multi-year paid internships at some of the nation’s leading media and tech companies.

Whether you’re interested in being a producer, a journalist, a web developer, an engineer, a business executive, a PR agent, a sales representative, or any other career in media or tech, the EBF Internship is here to help you get your start. If selected, you will have the opportunity to immerse yourself in these organizations so you can learn, grow and put yourself on the fast-track to career success. We focus on Content (News Production, Journalism, Digital Media), Business (PR, Marketing, Sales, Human Resources), and Innovation.

Click here to learn more about this opportunity and to apply!