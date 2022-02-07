Check out these recently posted PAID internship opportunities in Arts, Media, and Communications!

- Town Hall Theater Summer 2022 Intern
- TAM & GIS Intern
- Arts Administrative Summer 2022 Internship
- Botany Alive! Summer Internship at the Fairbanks Museum
- MiddWorks for Vermont – Maple Broadband Summer 2022 Intern
- The Jack Langerman Hall of Fame Internship
- Middlebury Virtual China Cohort
- Creating A Video Imprint Of A Film Festival In Real Time : Videography Internship
- How to Produce a Film Festival in Real Time: Production Internship
- Intern Residencies at Canterbury Shaker Village
- MiddWorks for Vermont Arts Council Communications Associate Internship