Careers in National Security Using Foreign Language (Arabic or Russian) skills info session -Wednesday, March 16

Torden is a New England-based professional services firm that provides foreign language solutions to the Federal Government – specifically, the Intelligence Community. Working as members of an integrated Government-Contractor team in support our nation’s National Security, Torden language professionals help protect against threats emanating from our Nation’s adversaries. Torden language professionals must meet the Government language requirements, as well as be vetted for security clearances. The qualification process can be lengthy, but can also be accomplished while you are completing your degrees. Torden’s requirements include Russian and Arabic language professionals to support National Level intelligence requirements from U.S.-based facilities. Our employees are a combination of native linguists and graduates from the nation’s top institutions for foreign languages. We will brief you on our current openings, the security process, and what life is like as a Torden professional.