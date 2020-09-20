Career Conversation with Audio Producer Juliette Luini ‘19.5 – Tuesday, 9/29

Please join us for a Career Conversation with Juliette Luini ’19.5. She is a freelance audio producer enjoying 300 days of sunshine in Boulder, CO. In addition to producing podcasts on topics like seeking discomfort and nuclear nonproliferation, Juliette is the Assistant Producer/Editor at House of Pod. Her work lies at the intersection of documentary, narrative journalism, and oral storytelling. She is a recent graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies and Middlebury College.

During this career conversation, Juliette will share her on-campus experiences, summer internships, postgraduate opportunities, current trends, and advice on how to get started in the industry.

If you would like to learn more about Juliette, please listen to her most recent podcasts launched in the past week, The Deal, which she produced with Erin Davis, and The Yes Theory Podcast. In addition, you can view her website https://juliette.luini.com/

Click here to RSVP in Handshake!