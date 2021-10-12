Career Conversation and a Media Industry Discussion with Sydney Warren ’19, Podcast Strategy Manager at ViacomCBS – Wednesday, October 20!

Please join us for a Career Conversation and a Media Industry Discussion with Sydney Warren ’19, Podcast Strategy Manager at ViacomCBS . She will discuss her career journey and current trends in the industry.

Sydney received a bachelor’s degree in Film and Media Culture from Middlebury College in 2019. She currently works in audio and podcasting at ViacomCBS where she serves as the Manager of Podcast Strategy. She focuses on growing and developing successful podcast slates across the company’s entire portfolio of brands, such as MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, CBS, and more. Prior to joining the Podcast Team, she held various positions at ViacomCBS and in the media/entertainment sector, including roles in operations, marketing, and production.