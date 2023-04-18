Artist Talk with Omari Wiles Thursday, April 20

Come and listen to New York based Dancer and Choreographer Omari Wiles as he shares his Dance journey and experience in the Ballroom community. Wiles began his training in West African dance as a child and fell in love with other styles such as Hip-Hop, House, Modern, Jazz, and Vogue. Wiles has had the opportunity to collaborate with many artists. His choreography has been featured with Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, John Legend, Jidenna, and Rashaad Newsome, Lady Gaga, Madonna, and many more. Wiles also appeared with his house as a contestant on Legendary Season 2 on HBOMax. Wiles is now evolving his own style of dance with his company LES BALLET AFRIK, blending African, Vogue, Modern, and House as one.

Date: Thursday, April 20

Time: 5pm-6pm

Location: Mahaney Arts Center Dance Theatre