The Art Bridges Fellows Program is dedicated to creating diverse museum leadership with a national cohort of emerging arts professionals and mentors. Through its newly-formed Art Bridges Fellows Program, the foundation will establish deep career pathways for historically underrepresented groups in the arts and offer new models for fellowship roles within museums.

Beginning in fall 2021, the foundation will work with its national network of museum partners to identify opportunities for Art Bridges Fellows who will join an institution for a three-year appointment. Each position will be connected to substantial, multi-year Art Bridges programs—including major initiatives like new cohorts and the Collection Loan Program—and significant capacity needs with partner museums.

In addition to ongoing professional development, the Art Bridges Fellows will gather in Bentonville for a month-long residency and orientation and regular convenings. On these occasions, Fellows will present their work and share and create resources for peers and museums nationwide.

Art Bridges Fellow, Philadelphia Museum of Art (Deadline date: April 30)

Art Bridges Curatorial & Community Partnerships Fellow, Portland Art Museum

Art Bridges Fellow, Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art

Art Bridges Fellow, Cincinnati Art Museum

