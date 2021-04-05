Apply for Free registrations to upcoming Conferences about Journalism!

“Professional journalism conferences are must-attend events for anyone serious about working in the media,” said Shirley Carswell, Executive Director of the News Fund. “These annual gatherings have been the launching pad for so many careers, including my own.”

The News Fund will provide free registrations to these upcoming conferences:

Students apply using this link, which requires each applicant to upload their resume and answer this question on video: “Why is it helpful for students to attend journalism conferences like this? Would this be your first time attending? If not, what other conference(s) have you attended?”

*To be considered for the ACES conference, deadline to apply is Friday, April 16. For all other events, students have until May 1 to apply.

As part of their sponsorship, each student selected will interview a journalist at the convention or write about their experience, which may be published on the News Fund website.

The Fund will also sponsor students to attend the Excellence in Journalism Conference in New Orleans; the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association Convention in Chicago; and the Native American Journalists Association Convention in Phoenix this fall. The application will be available later this year.

About the Dow Jones News Fund The Dow Jones News Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that promotes careers in journalism in the digital age. Our vision is robust news media staffed by well-trained, innovative journalists who reflect America’s diversity and are dedicated to a free, strong and fair press. The News Fund is supported by Dow Jones, Dow Jones Foundation, other media companies and private donations.