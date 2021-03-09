Applications now accepted for Theatre Communications Group Rising Leaders of Color

Seeking early-career, NYC-based BIPOC leaders in all theatre disciplines. Since 2016, TCG’s Rising Leaders of Color (RLC) program has developed and highlighted highly talented early-career Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) leaders across the U.S. who are committed to initiating and upholding equitable practices in the theatre field.



Funded in part by the Howard Gilman Foundation, an organization that supports performing arts organizations in all five New York City boroughs, this year’s RLC will form a cohort of eight highly talented early-career BIPOC leaders based in NYC.



Join program staff for an info session to learn more about the program: Wednesday, March 10th, 3:00pm EST

Click here to register for the event!