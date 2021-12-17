Announcing the 2022 Rubin Institute for Music Criticism at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music – Deadline date: January 31

There is no fee to apply. Fellowships are all-expenses paid, including airfare, ground transportation in San Francisco, housing, concert tickets and meals.

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS, ELIGIBILITY AND DEADLINE

The Rubin Institute is a premier training ground for emerging music journalists; though the program is primarily designed for enrolled collegiate and postgraduate-level students from any major or area of study, recent graduates from an accredited college, university or music conservatory or those with a degree and employment experience are not discouraged from applying.

No prior experience in classical musical criticism is required

Three writing samples are required along with a complete application form. The samples must include: A bio, maximum 250 words An essay on a classical music topic, 750-1,250 words A review of a classical music concert (the concert may be live, streamed or pre-recorded) or a review of a portion or full classical music album, maximum 500 words. Each review should be written from the perspective of an informed listener with a general audience in mind. Opinions should be supported with examples while avoiding technical terms.

Fellows may have published prior work in another topic area

Applicants must be current residents of the United States or Canada

Fill Out This Application; the deadline for application materials is January 31, 2022.

Applications and writing samples are reviewed by the Writing Panel. Fellows will be evaluated on critical acumen, writing fluency and clarity of thought.

