Alum Conversation with Jason Vrooman ’03, Curator at Middlebury College Museum of Art

Alum Conversation is a new podcast series of The Middlebury Campus Multimedia. In this series, they interview Middlebury alumni. Some of them currently work at Middlebury College, some supplied the salmon at school dining halls, and some started the first mountain bike company in Afghanistan. They have diverse backgrounds, studied different majors, now work in various industries, but share the same passion for Middlebury. From the toughest class they have taken to their major decisions, from their favorite spots on campus to career advice, alumni will share their experiences at Middlebury, life after college, industry-specific information, and more. Click here to read or listen to the complete interview with Jason Vrooman.