Job in Vermont with Americorps VISTA

The SerVermont AmeriCorps VISTA Program is a statewide national service program. Participants are placed at community-based organizations and state and municipal agencies whose mission and assignments cover focus areas including Economic Development, Housing, Food Security, the Digital Divide, and Opioid Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery.

Benefits include a living allowance, student loan assistance, relocation assistance, and an end-of-service stipend. To be eligible, you must have a bachelor’s degree or three years of related volunteer/job experience.

Join Anna Philibert (she/her), AmeriCorps VISTA Leader (and also a former Peace Corps volunteer), for this informative session followed by interactive Q&A. Learn about the diverse opportunities and get “insider information” about the application process.

Thursday, May 28th 2020

5:30 pm – 6:15 pm

Click HERE to RSVP in Handshake