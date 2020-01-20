CCI Career Paths

Hotchkiss Summer Portals Resident Teaching Fellow


Full-time summer position with competitive benefits

Resident Teaching Fellows are responsible for the physical and emotional well-being of Summer Portals’ students. Each summer a new team of Fellows must bond quickly and intuitively as they create a safe and welcoming community while implementing the residential curriculum and guide students through a rewarding academic enrichment experience. As advisors and mentors, Resident Teaching Fellows are expected to comport themselves to the highest standards of personal integrity and professional principles.

Apply for a Resident Teaching Fellow position online at:

http://www.hotchkiss.org/our-school/careers-at-hotchkiss

Applicants will be expected to submit:

1. A current resume.
2. Two letters of recommendation by professors or supervisors of education-related work experience.
3. Unofficial transcript(s).
4. The Portals community is richly diverse by design. Please describe in a letter how you will complement the diversity in our community, and how you anticipate benefitting from the various members of our community (students, peers, and faculty).

