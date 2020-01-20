VT Business for Social Responsibility Internships & Jobs Listings

Whether you are a graduating senior or just looking for an internship and interested in staying in Vermont, the Vermont Business for Social Responsibility (VBSR) has excellent resources for paid internships and member job listings. VBSR “is a statewide, nonprofit business association with a mission to foster a business ethic in Vermont that recognizes the opportunity and responsibility of the business community to set a high standard for protecting the natural, human, and economic environments of our citizens.

Check out their resources for paid internships HERE.

Check out their resources for member job listings HERE.