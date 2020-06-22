Virtual Info Session: U360 Business Sustainability Internship

INFORMATION SESSIONS:

Friday, June 26th 2020, 10:30 am – 11:30 am EDT ( Register HERE )

) Tuesday, June 30th 2020, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm EDT ( Register HERE )

) Wednesday, July 8th 2020, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm EDT. (Register HERE)

If you have an interest in sustainability or business (or both!) and are looking for an internship for next school year, then Manomet’s U360 program might just be the opportunity you’ve been seeking!

Learn all about this experiential education and professional development program from the Program Manager and past U360 students during this virtual info session. We’ll be meeting over Zoom and all you need is the URL to attend this event from wherever you are (but please register in advance).

U360 is designed to Increase students’ knowledge of environmental issues, practical sustainability, and business management, and prepare them for their future careers. The two-semester internship is 8-10 hours per week; is entirely virtual (and always has been), so students participate from their campuses; and up to 6 students are accepted from each of the four New England states every year.

The U360 internship incorporates applied science, business, and sustainability workshops; career skills training; sustainability assessments of small businesses; and a Capstone project. Specifically, students spend the majority of the program interviewing up to 25 small businesses each about their current practices, and the internship ends with each student creating a Sustainability Action Plan for one business they interviewed and presenting it to a panel of business leaders in a final Capstone Competition. U360 focuses on the skills that employers most seek—communication, teamwork, professionalism, creative problem-solving, and strategic thinking—while giving students a unique professional experience that differentiates them from their peers when entering the workforce and helps them build confidence, develop a professional network, and gain a vast understanding of business operations.

Read the full job description and program details HERE on Handshake.