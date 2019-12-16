Unique Service Opportunities with Avodah – Priority Deadline Jan. 23

Applications are now open for the Avodah Jewish Service Corps, a year long program for individuals ages 21-26 to build a lifetime of leadership skills, an active Jewish community, a powerful professional network, and a more just America.



Spend a year serving for justice at a leading anti-poverty organization while living and learning at the crossroads of justice and Jewish life. As a member of the Jewish Services Corps, you will:

Build real-world expertise with critical, hands-on work experience. You’ll be placed with one of Avodah’s partner organizations in Chicago, New Orleans, New York, or Washington, DC, Through on-the-ground direct service work, you’ll contribute meaningfully to our partners’ work on crucial justice issues such as immigration, hunger, education, public health, domestic violence, and much more.

Develop activist chops and Jewish social justice insights. Avodah’s trusted, innovative curriculum examines the causes and effects of domestic poverty, develops practical skills, and looks at justice work with a Jewish lens. Programming will deepen, contextualize, and nourish your day-to-day work while preparing you stay in social and economic justice movements for the long haul.

Live and learn in the dynamic Avodah community. Home-cooked meals, late night conversations, and holiday celebrations make living communally in the bayit (house) memorable and meaningful.

Access activism, professional development, and Jewish opportunities for life. Over a thousand social justice leaders across the country serve as active, engaged members of our alumni community. They’ll help you with everything from apartments hunts to job references to holiday meals invites.

In addition to a year of professional and personal growth, Corps Members receive a monthly living stipend, health insurance, travel allowance, and subsidized housing. The program will run August 2020 – August 2021.

Avodah is committed to building a service corps that inclusively represents the diverse Jewish Community. Sephardi Jews, Mizrahi Jews, Jews of Color, people of color, women, people with disabilities, immigrants, LGBT2QIA people, and people who come from poor or working class backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply!



Are you the next Jewish Corps Member? We are now accepting applications on a rolling basis with a priority deadline of January 23rd. Apply ASAP here or email apply@avodah.net to learn more.

