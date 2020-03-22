Paid Summer 2020 Cartography Internship: Apply NOW!

As the nation’s leading public lands conservation and advocacy organization, The Wilderness Society (TWS) is uniting people to protect America’s wild places. They recognize and employ maps as one of their best tools to convey complex stories and connect the values and perspectives of TWS and partners across urban and rural landscapes. Their maps and graphics guide the implementation of strategic priorities and frequently and meaningfully impact conservation outcomes.

They are looking for a curious and creative Cartography Intern to join their award-winning cartographic program for the summer. The Cartography Intern will work closely with their cartographic designer, Marty Schnure (Midd Geography ’10.5), to help create compelling maps that connect people with conservation issues nationwide.

The planned location of this internship is The Wilderness Society’s office in downtown Seattle, Washington. However, as news continues to reveal the depth of the public health emergency facing the nation as COVID-19 spreads, The Wilderness Society has chosen to close all of our offices and convert to remote work until further notice. At the time of this writing, we do not know whether our offices will be open this summer. We will continue to evaluate the situation as it develops. Applicants should be prepared for the possibility that they will need to work from an alternative location, including the Middlebury Geography Department (if it is open for student workers during the summer), or from a remote location. We appreciate your patience and flexibility.

Compensation and Duration

This internship is based on a schedule of 35 hours per week, Monday through Friday, for 10 weeks. Start and end dates are negotiable between early June and late August. A stipend of $4,000 is available. Additional funds may be available to cover cost of living expenses in the Seattle area should you relocate there for the internship.

Interested in more information about how to apply as a Middlebury College undergraduate student? Please read THIS ATTACHMENT with instructions on how to apply. Please direct questions about this internship to Bill Hegman (whegman@middlebury.edu).