VT Senator Leahy Fall Internship Info

About U.S. Senate Office of Senator Patrick Leahy:

Senator Leahy is the most senior member of the United States Senate, he is the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and also the senior-most member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and of the Senate Agriculture Committee. Senator Leahy offers internships during the fall, spring and summer semesters. For more information on Senator Leahy, please visit his website at: https://www.leahy.senate.gov/about.

About this position:

Senator Leahy’s internship program provides an opportunity to experience the legislative process at work, while becoming an integral part of the staff.

Internships are available in Senator Leahy’s offices in Burlington, as well as in his Washington, D.C. personal office. Interns work part- or full-time during the fall or spring school semesters, and full-time in the summer. Each intern will be given a variety of tasks, including researching legislative issues, drafting letters and memoranda, attending meetings, and performing general administrative duties. Stipends are often available, though not guaranteed. Preference will be given to Vermont candidates.

Please complete BOTH of the following steps. Those applicants who do not complete both steps will not be considered for the program.

1. Submit an online application via Senator Leahy’s website: https://www.leahy.senate.gov/services/internships/

2. Email one PDF document containing: a cover letter, resume, college transcript, and two letters of recommendation to vt_internship@leahy.senate.gov.

Application Deadlines:

Fall 2020: July 19, 2020

Spring 2021: November 15, 2020

Summer 2021: March 14, 2021

More details:

Salary: Paid

Type of Job: 20 hrs/week

Duration: Temporary/Seasonal

Job Location: Burlington, Vermont

School Years: All School Years; Preference for Junior/Senior

Majors: All Majors

Contact Information:

Email address: vt_internship@leahy.senate.gov

Address: 199 Main Street, 4th Floor, Burlington, VT 05401

Phone: 802-863-2525