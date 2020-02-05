Meet Alumni in DC this Spring Break: Apply now for the Government and Policy Student Trek

Washington DC Government and Policy Student Trek: March 23-24

Looking for a fun and inspiring way to spend part of your spring break? CCI and Middlebury Professional Networks are partnering to provide a “Government & Policy Student Trek” to Washington, DC on Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24.

The objective is to introduce you to alumni working in all areas of government and policy and expose you to real-world professional experiences that will enable you to apply your liberal arts learning while informing your career exploration and other post-graduate planning.

Who should apply?

If you are interested in learning about or working in government or policy, this trek is for you! This trip is open to all majors, all students, but preference will be given to non-seniors as the emphasis is on exploration.

Who will we meet?

In the past we have engaged alumni who work in exciting roles on Capitol Hill, the State and Treasury departments, think thanks like Brookings or the Aspen Institute, and non-profits like the National Democratic Institute.

Click HERE to apply in Handshake, deadline is Wednesday Feb 19!