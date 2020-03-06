Research Intern at social justice org in Amherst MA

Verité interns work on a variety of research projects addressing forced labor, human trafficking, and human rights abuses worldwide. Interns will perform desk research, various administrative tasks, draft reports, and proofread texts.

Research interns will read and analyze reports published by the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Labor, and the International Labour Organization (ILO) and become familiar with the work of these entities as well as the work of many different stakeholders.

Interns will support our work with brands and our large-scale federally-funded research projects by conducting desk research on and analyzing supply chains, sectors, and commodities.

Learn more about Verite and apply in Handshake here