Remote Fall Internship at U.S. Department of Justice, Consumer Protection

The Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Branch (CPB) is responsible for the enforcement of most of the federal statutes that protect consumers from deceptive, unfair, or fraudulent practices. Many of these laws provide for both civil and criminal penalties.

The responsibilities of an intern include a wide range of duties in support of our Branch’s attorneys. Some projects include conducting factual research for active cases, reviewing documents to identify evidence of fraudulent activity or victims of fraud, and summarizing transcripts and other court records.

In addition, the Branch’s attorneys give weekly brown-bag lunch presentations, so the interns can learn about particular cases or investigations. Interns at the Consumer Protection Branch are exposed to a variety of legal procedures, case investigative techniques, and agency interrelationships. As such, interns who work at CPB can expect to have an experience that is both productive and educational.

