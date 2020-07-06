International Affairs Grad School Forum and Diversity Careers event

The Association of Professional Schools of International Affairs (APSIA) invites you to two special upcoming events

APSIA Virtual Diversity Forum Student and Young Professionals Workshop

Monday, July 20 through – Friday, July 24, 2020 Via Zoom

Students and young professionals who are traditionally underrepresented in international affairs can explore how to:

·Channel interests into international careers,

·Build skills and competencies to compete in a global marketplace, and

·Prepare for and afford graduate school.

To secure your spot and learn more, visit the Workshop website

International Affairs and Public Policy Online Graduate School Fair

July 23, 2020, 10:00am – 12:30pm ET

Online Register today!

Representatives of APSIA members from around the world will be available to connect with prospective students. You can learn about masters and PhD programs around the world.