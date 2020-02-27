Immigration related internship in DC

The Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights (CAIR) Coalition is dedicated to providing free legal services to immigrants facing deportation in ICE and ORR detention facilities in the Washington D.C. area. Our Detained Unaccompanied Children Program is currently seeking a full-time undergraduate summer intern to provide administrative and programmatic support to our detention site visit team. This internship offers exposure to immigration law, detention conditions, and current migration issues.

Apply now in Handshake here. Deadline is March 9