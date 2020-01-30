GeoCivics PAID summer internship in Colorado Springs with alum

Are you passionate about redistricting, GIS, community education, and/or grassroots organizing?

Join the GeoCivics team at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs this summer to gain experience in linking up with national organizations working on electoral redistricting and fair voting practices, identifying college and high school student groups who are interested in these topics, and researching key current events at the local, state, and national scales that pertain to redistricting.

This summer’s intern will work directly with project lead Dr. Rebecca Theobald (an alumnae) to introduce audiences to the importance of online mapping tools, conduct research on organizations across the country, and execute the communications strategy for the project. Time management and attention to detail are musts, since most of your work will be independent and self-directed. By the end of the summer, we expect to be ready to have substantive discussions about apportionment and redistricting in fifty locations. Come help communities find a new voice to address gerrymandering.

For more information about the GeoCivics project, visit our website at www.uccs.edu/geocivics, and be sure and explore the Story Map created by the 2019 summer intern (http://arcg.is/1W0Wyj)

APPLY HERE in Handshake