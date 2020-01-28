Internship Highlight: Clayton Read ’20, Global Capital Markets Summer Analyst at Morgan Stanley

Major: International Politics & Economics

Global Capital Markets Summer Analyst with Morgan Stanley

“It cannot be emphasized enough from my experience and many others’ experiences in this field that relentless networking is the key. Beyond just networking though is meaningful networking. This means understanding the tools available to you through Middlebury and the CCI and also actively trying to learn more about the professional area which you are pursuing.”

How did you find your internship? I found my summer opportunity with Morgan Stanley through campus events as well as networking with older students/recent graduates who were either working full-time, completed the summer internship, or both. The most important lesson I learned was to utilize the Middlebury network as a foundation for further networking to maximize understanding of the industry and to speak to many more people beyond just Middlebury alumni.

How did CCI help you find this opportunity? Guidance from Ursula Olender and Peer Career Advisors through appointments, resume structuring, and campus event promotion.

What advice do you have for Middlebury students looking for an internship? It can not be emphasized enough from my experience and many others’ experiences in this field that relentless networking is the key. Beyond just networking though is meaningful networking. This means understanding the tools available to you through Middlebury and the CCI, and also actively trying to learn more about the professional area in which you are pursuing.

What was the most rewarding aspect of your work? Working with extremely smart people and learning a lot because of that.

What do you wish you knew before interning that you would like to share with other students? Once you begin your summer internship, stay in touch from the beginning with any mentors or connections who helped to get you there. I found I neglected to do this in the first few weeks of the summer as I was starting, and I realized afterward that it would have helped me immensely to keep in touch with them all the way through.

Did you have a mentor that helped you get to where you are today? If so, who? Please share how mentorship helped you. As I highlighted above, mentorship is very important. To get to where I am today, I relied on both undergraduate mentors as well as people a number of years into their professional life. Over the past two summers, I have used Midd Mentors and each of my mentors has offered me immense perspective and support. I still check back in with each of them occasionally. The key is to find a person or a few people who do something that you think you might really want to do and build a relationship with them, show them that you really do care about their work by asking good questions, demonstrating your learning, and keeping in touch over an extended period of time. They will likely come to appreciate your interest and curiosity, and will be more willing to help you at that point.

