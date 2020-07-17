Employer Spotlights

This past week I had two calls with employers interested in recruiting Middlebury students. I thought it would be good to share more about them, and you can explore more if interested and be ready to apply if they eventually post something soon in Handshake.

Compass Lexecon

“One of the world’s leading economic consulting firms, Compass Lexecon provides law firms, corporations, and government clients with clear analysis of complex issues. We have been involved in a broad spectrum of matters related to economics and finance – providing critical insight in legal and regulatory proceedings, strategic decisions, and public policy debates. Our experience and expertise apply to virtually any question of economics, in virtually any context of the law or business, and in any industry.”

Walker & Dunlop

“Walker & Dunlop strives to be the premier commercial real estate finance company in the country by providing financing solutions and investment sales to owners of multifamily and commercial properties. As one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance, we offer deep industry knowledge, an unparalleled team of finance professionals, broad market coverage and excellent customer service – all inside a public company with a family company culture. With Walker & Dunlop, clients receive a “boutique” level of service, but with all the same resources of a large lending platform. We have over 800 professionals located in over 32 offices throughout the United States dedicated to providing our clients with the best financing available.”