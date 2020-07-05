Charles River Associates Virtual Recruiting events this summer

Charles River Associates Connect Event Join one (or more!) of our virtual events this summer to connect with CRA. This series is aimed at undergraduate and graduate students interested in a career in consulting. Colleagues from our Bay Area, Boston, Chicago, London, New York, and Washington, DC offices will offer a behind-the-scenes look into the types of consulting we do at CRA. Along with a brief overview of CRA, at each event we will host a panel discussion and audience Q&A on the employee experience at CRA. This includes the work you would be involved in, how you can grow your career at CRA, and what it’s like to work in each of our major office locations. The events in the series are: