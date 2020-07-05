Charles River Associates Virtual Recruiting events this summer

|Charles River Associates Connect Event Join one (or more!) of our virtual events this summer to connect with CRA. This series is aimed at undergraduate and graduate students interested in a career in consulting. Colleagues from our Bay Area, Boston, Chicago, London, New York, and Washington, DC offices will offer a behind-the-scenes look into the types of consulting we do at CRA. Along with a brief overview of CRA, at each event we will host a panel discussion and audience Q&A on the employee experience at CRA. This includes the work you would be involved in, how you can grow your career at CRA, and what it’s like to work in each of our major office locations. The events in the series are:
|Boston: Wednesday, July 22 at 6:00 pm ET
London: Wednesday 15 July at 6:00 pm BST
Bay Area: Tuesday July 28 at 6:00 pm PT
New York: Thursday July 9 at 6:00 pm ET
Chicago: Tuesday July 14 at 6:00 pm CT
Washington, DC: Thursday, July 23 at 6:00 pm ET
|RSVP Click here to sign up. Once you have signed up you will receive an email inviting you to register for each event webinar that you plan to attend.