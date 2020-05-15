Apply to JumpStart Collegiate – a business development program

If you are still looking for something to do this summer or for another part-time experience alongside other commitments, feel free to apply and or ask for more info about this Business Development remote program.

The Innovation Hub at Midd is offering 3 scholarships for students who are interested in taking part in it. Learn more below:

Jumpstart Collegiate is a 10-week (June 11th – August 13) cohort based business development / entrepreneurial program specifically for college students and recent grads. Join ten 3hr business workshops led by LaunchVT and get connected to the people and resources you need to build your startup. The program is hosted by GeneratorVT, in partnership with REACT and HULA, Burlington based startup support programs and services. The Innovation Hub will provide funding support to students with competitive applications.

Middlebury students, including those graduating in 2020, are welcome to apply here. Please apply as soon as possible. Learn more about the Jumpstart Collegiate Program and or contact john@launchvt.com for any questions.