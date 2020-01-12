City Year Virtual Information Session 1/13

WHEN: Monday, January 13th 2020

TIME: 5:00 pm EST – 6:00 pm (4:00 pm CST – 5:00 pm CST)

Are you still deciding on the career path you want to take? Interested in taking a gap year before going back to school or jumping into a full time career? Do you desire to make a difference? If so, join us to learn more about post-grad service opportunities with City Year! Join our virtual info session to learn more about our work as Student Success Coaches, get clarity around the benefits package, and gain knowledge about the application process.

*PLEASE NOTE: You will receive a link to a Skype meeting either the DAY BEFORE or the DAY OF the scheduled Virtual Info Session. You do not need a Skype account, if you are joining the meeting on the computer. If you choose to join the meeting on your phone, you will need to first download the Skype app and create an account.

To join the CITY YEAR event, sign up on Handshake HERE.