TransPerfect will provide Tips on dissecting Job Descriptions- Thursday, February 20

TransPerfect, world’s leading enabler of global communications, will discuss various job roles in the company and tips on dissecting job descriptions – including their own job and internship opportunities currently available in handshake!

TransPerfect was founded with a mission to help the world’s businesses navigate the global marketplace by providing a full array of language and business support services, including translation, interpretation, multicultural marketing, website globalization, subtitling, voiceovers, staffing services, e-learning and training, and legal support services. TransPerfect is more than a translation company. It’s a family of committed individuals dedicated to being the world’s leading enabler of global communications. From offices in more than 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide.

At TransPerfect, we are looking for people who would like to make the world a more globalized place by solving complex problems and helping other businesses grow.

Date: Thursday, February 20

Time: 4:30pm – 5:30pm

Location: Davis Library 201

Please click here to RSVP in handshake!