Theatre Communications Group (TCG) Virtual Conference – Register by May 27

The ghost lights have been left on too long. Amid the losses of the COVID-19 pandemic, we need each other more than ever. As we’ve done for so many years, TCG will again gather our field together in June. This year, the way we gather, and the conversations we’ll have, will be different. While we cannot meet in person in our host city of Phoenix, we will surely take inspiration from the mythical creature for which it’s named. And we will build on the relationships and resilience of Phoenix’s theatre scene as we convene in the digital sphere for the 2020 TCG Virtual Conference – Re:Emergence.

Through virtual programming and online connection, we’ll meet the urgency of the moment with the full courage and creativity of our movement. Waived registration fees for all TCG Members will ensure greater access than ever before. Together, we will collectively envision the day of our Re:Emergence over two blocks of virtual programming:

Part 1 – Convergence: May 6-8

Part 2 – Convening: June 2-5

Convergence will support the urgent need of connection and collective action as we grapple with the changing needs and challenges facing the non-profit theatre field. We will do what the TCG Conference has always done best: bring different types of theatre people together for emergent conversations and ideation.

At the Convening we will focus on knowledge building and sharing through a variety of virtual formats: live-streamed keynotes, online workshops, interactive sessions, and other ways to connect to and learn from your peers. In June, we’ll share programming across five main arcs:

Re:Model: Audiences, Artistry & Alternative Performance

Audiences, Artistry & Alternative Performance Re:Vision: The Future of our Field

The Future of our Field Re:Cover: Advocacy & Relief for the Nonprofit Theatre

Advocacy & Relief for the Nonprofit Theatre Re:Unite: Equity & Justice in the Healing Process

Equity & Justice in the Healing Process Re:Build: Crisis Management & Preparedness

Throughout May and June we’ll also find innovative ways to capture the unexpected moments of connection and spirit of community that have always made our in-person convenings so special. Our 2020 TCG Virtual Conference – Re:Emergence will build on that legacy of resilience to issue a rallying cry, and to ensure we emerge from these dark days stronger than before. After all, our art form knows well the creative power of a pause.

So, too, do theatre people understand better than most that all things are ephemeral, and that these hard days will pass. The ghost lights will be turned off at last, and our stages will be flooded with light.

As always, please feel free to contact conference@tcg.org with questions or ideas related to the TCG Virtual Conference, and you can stay up to date by following TCG and checking this microsite for updated information as it is made available. Let us join together in May and June to collectively envision the day of our Re:Emergence.

