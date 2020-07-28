Ten Things You Can Do When Your Art Business is Slow

Managing your art career is a practice in time-management and planning ahead. There are so many aspects of an art career—creating, marketing, selling, organizing works, keeping track of your finances—to name just a few. Downtime in your art career is the perfect moment to recalibrate, find inspiration, and take care of the nitty-gritty. Taking care of tasks during a slow period supports your present and future career. Jump in on your to-do list. With each task you take on in a period of art career slowness, you are boosting your career and preparing for a busier future. Click here to read the complete article.