Sports Entertainment Executives Give Advice!

Below you will find some career tips and advice for those looking to pursue a career in sports or learn more about the industry. Representatives at a few organizations shared their insight.
Boston Red Sox
- Be open minded while learning about various opportunities within the industry, take time to read up on the different areas of the industry through online forums or popular sports publications such as Sports Business Journal.
- While learning as much as possible about the industry through research and internships is important, be sure to plan a career path based on the area of the industry that interests you most, stay consistent in your pursuit of opportunities within these areas.
- Network, network, network. The sports industry is extremely network driven, take time to meet and learn from those with experience and use their guidance as much as possible.
Boston Celtics
- Before a career fair, interview, or meeting someone new, do your research into their company and be ready to show what you learned. Be knowledgeable of the company’s leadership, who they are and maybe if they were in the news recently, have an example ready to go.
- Saying you’re a fan does not give you a competitive advantage. Instead of “I’m a huge fan of XXX and it’s always been my dream to work for XXX”, try “It’s hard to not be a fan of XXX, not only on the court/field, but the success that the leadership team has achieved off the court/field” and have specific examples.
- Utilize your network. The sports industry can be very competitive, so use any resources to your advantage. LinkedIn is a great place to find someone at a company that went to the same school as you, is from the same town, has a shared connection with you, etc. Don’t forget about your school’s alumni database!
The Lowell Spinners
- Have a path but be flexible. You may know exactly what you want to do and that is great, but also be open to new opportunities and industries that may come your way.
- Ask questions often, asking questions does not mean you don’t know what you are doing, it shows that you are committed to learning more and becoming more involved in what you do.
New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- A career in sports is all about passion and self-motivation. The quote that defines those together is “Every morning you have two choices, to stay asleep with your dreams or wake up and chase them.” You are in control of your future and if you can hit the snooze button 5 times and be okay with being 2 minutes late, then you’re choosing to sleep on your dreams!
Blue Sky Sport and Entertainment
- Always put forth your very best effort and then some.
- Make yourself invaluable by making your boss’s life easier.
- If you have a problem, do not just run to your boss with it, come up with a solution then approach your boss with the problem and the solution.