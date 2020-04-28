SENIORS – Group Advising Appointments to discuss searching for Jobs/Internships in the Arts

In addition to signing up for 1:1 advising appointments, I’m offering group advising appointments this semester focused on a specific career path. Please continue to check back since we will discuss a different industry during each meeting.



This week I will be hosting and facilitating two group advising appointments to discuss Careers in the Arts. Please let me know if you would like to attend one. I will add your appointment in handshake.



Wednesday, April 29 from 3pm – 4pm EST

Career Path: Performing Arts



Friday, May 1 from 3pm – 4pm EST

Career Path: Fine Arts



These group advising appointments will be a great opportunity for students to learn more about a specific industry, build a career community, and practice peer to peer learning.



I am limiting the number of participants. Therefore, YOU MUST REGISTER WITH ME. Please send an e-mail to agomez@middlebury.edu to let me know you will attend, and I will add your advising appointment to handshake.