Schedule your 1:1 chat to learn about Careers in Language and Intercultural Competence!

Find out more about the opportunities for careers in language and intercultural competence, and the possibilities for gaining marketable skills in these fields at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. Dr. Thor Sawin, who teaches linguistics, language education, and intercultural competence courses, will share and answer any questions about gaining skills either in a Masters program or a study away semester as language teachers, curriculum designers, localizers, translators and interpreters, language product and assessment designers, or intercultural competence consultants.

