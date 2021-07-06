Neo-Sumerian Record Keeping: A Cuneiform Tablet Fragment from a Mesopotamian Archive

By: Pieter Broucke, Associate Curator of Ancient Art and Professor of History of Art and Architecture

In the fall of 1996, the Middlebury College Museum of Art received a gift from John Paul Wallach, Middlebury alumnus from the class of 1964, and his wife Janet Wallach. It was a fragment of a terracotta tablet with cuneiform inscriptions that had been in the US for nearly a century. We immediately put it on view near other ancient Near-Eastern art including Sumerian beads, a survey of Mesopotamian cylinder and stamp seals, a funerary portrait from Palmyra, and Middlebury’s magnificent Assyrian relief. Realizing it was the corner of a larger tablet, the fragment was installed on a mount that approximated the size of the complete tablet.

Cuneiform, the earliest known writing system, was developed around 3000 BCE in Mesopotamia, the land along the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers, in modern-day Iraq. Using the tip of a reed stylus, scribes marked damp clay tablets with cuneiform (Latin for “wedge-shaped”) strokes that make up the signs. Originally pictograms, these could represent numbers, objects, concepts, words, and the sounds of words. Cuneiform writing was employed to record a variety of languages: Sumerian, Akkadian, Babylonian, and Hittite among them. Its use lasted into the first century CE.

While visiting Middlebury in 2005