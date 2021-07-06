@middartmuseum

Neo-Sumerian Record Keeping: A Cuneiform Tablet Fragment from a Mesopotamian Archive

By: Pieter Broucke, Associate Curator of Ancient Art and Professor of History of Art and Architecture

In the fall of 1996, the Middlebury College Museum of Art received a gift from John Paul Wallach, Middlebury alumnus from the class of 1964, and his wife Janet Wallach. It was a fragment of a terracotta tablet with cuneiform inscriptions that had been in the US for nearly a century. We immediately put it on view near other ancient Near-Eastern art including Sumerian beads, a survey of Mesopotamian cylinder and stamp seals, a funerary portrait from Palmyra, and Middlebury’s magnificent Assyrian relief. Realizing it was the corner of a larger tablet, the fragment was installed on a mount that approximated the size of the complete tablet.

the front and back of a roughly triangular shaped neo_Sumerian tablet with cuneiform writing
Fragment of a Cuneiform Tablet, Iraq, southern Mesopotamia, Neo-Sumerian, Ur III period, c. 2100–1800 BCE, fired clay, 4 x 4 1/4 x 1 1/8 inches. Collection of Middlebury College Museum of Art, gift of John Paul Wallach ’64 and Janet Wallach, 1996.068. Left: upper-right corner of the fragment’s front; Right: lower-right corner of the fragment’s back.

Cuneiform, the earliest known writing system, was developed around 3000 BCE in Mesopotamia, the land along the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers, in modern-day Iraq. Using the tip of a reed stylus, scribes marked damp clay tablets with cuneiform (Latin for “wedge-shaped”) strokes that make up the signs. Originally pictograms, these could represent numbers, objects, concepts, words, and the sounds of words. Cuneiform writing was employed to record a variety of languages: Sumerian, Akkadian, Babylonian, and Hittite among them. Its use lasted into the first century CE.

