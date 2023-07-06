Knight-Hennessy Scholarship Application Now Open; Deadline Oct 11

We’re also excited to announce that the application to join the 2024 cohort of Knight-Hennessy Scholars is now open. Learn about upcoming admission events, application requirements, and more on the KHS website.



The application is due by October 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. Pacific Time.



Online information sessions on July 24 and July 31: Come hear an admission officer provide a general overview of Knight-Hennessy Scholars, the admission process, and the application.

Online scholar Q&A on July 6: Fauzan Reza Maulana (2020 cohort) from Indonesia answers your questions about what it’s like to be a KHS scholar and a Stanford graduate student.

[New] Online application workshop on July 20: Already started your application? In an interactive session, an admission officer will walk you and other prospective scholars through the KHS application, highlighting requirements and sharing tips for navigating the admission process.

View all admission events

Questions? Contact fellowships@middlebury.edu